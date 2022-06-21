RIVERDALE's KJ Apa to Star in Kelly Blatz's ONE FAST MOVE

Gulfstream Pictures has set K.J. Apa to headline the motorcycle racing film ONE FAST MOVE, written and directed by multi-hyphenate Kelly Blatz. Mike Karz and Bill Bindley are producing through their Gulfstream Pictures, which is also fully financing the film. Matt Luber and Lena Roklin are also producing. The film is scheduled to shoot later this month in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the film, a dishonorably discharged soldier (Apa) seeks out his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles. While training, he meets a small-town aspiring singer who begins to break down the walls his father's absence had built up.

Apa is best known for his starring lead role as Archie Andrews on "Riverdale." He is also known for roles in THE HATE U GIVE, THE LAST SUMMER and SONGBIRD.

Blatz is best known for his acting roles in "Fear the Walking Dead," PROM NIGHT and WHAT LIES AHEAD. He has also directed the film SENIOR LOVE TRIANGLE.

"Kelly's engaging script brings you right into the dangerous, exciting world of Supersport motorcycle racing. We're absolutely thrilled to work with K.J. again, and with Kelly to bring this story to all the passionate racing fans worldwide," said Gulfstream's Karz and Bindley.

Gulfstream Pictures is currently in post-production on THE OTHER ZOEY starring Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux alongside Andie MacDowell, Heather Graham and Patrick Fabien.

Apa is repped by UTA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Red11 Management. Kelly Blatz is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Gulfstream Pictures is a film and television production company formed by Mike Karz and Bill Bindley in 2013 with the backing of private equity funding.

Gulfstream has produced such films as the Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore comedy "Blended," Garry Marshall's "Mother's Day," and the Netflix YA rom-com, "The Last Summer." In the animation space, Gulfstream produced "The Nut Job," which had the highest opening gross for an independent animated film in history, the film's sequel, as well as the Netflix series "Green Eggs and Ham."