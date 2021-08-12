RHODES TO THE TOP Premieres September 29 on TNT

During tonight's action-packed episode of TNT's "AEW: Dynamite," it was announced that the one-hour series premiere of "Rhodes to the Top," starring AEW's Cody and Brandi Rhodes, will debut on Wednesday, September 29, at 10 p.m. on TNT.



"Rhodes to the Top" goes inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while helping to build AEW's global wrestling empire. The additional four, 30-minute episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn.

Married in 2013, Cody and Brandi have been on an unprecedented path to wrestling greatness - but will now face their newest and possibly biggest challenge yet - becoming parents.



"Rhodes to the Top," from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, is produced by Shed Media. The series is executive produced by Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon of Shed Media, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak of Activist Artists Management, and Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. Additionally, Sam Berns and Paul Storck serve as executive producers with Berns as showrunner. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are repped by Hyperion, Activist Artists Management, and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman.

Watch the trailer here: