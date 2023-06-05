RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND will be available On Blu-ray™, 4K Steelbook, Digital, and DVD on July 25.

In San Francisco, Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus, Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist, and Claire Redfield is investigating a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay.

Joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover the trail of clues from their separate cases all converge on the same location, Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival.

4K STEELBOOK, BLU-RAY™, DIGITAL, AND DVD

Genesis of Death Island

Jill Valentine: The Return

Motion Capture Set Tour

Designing Death Island

Voicing Death Island

The Birth of Death Island

Design Gallery

