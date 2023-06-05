RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND will be available On Blu-ray™, 4K Steelbook, Digital, and DVD on July 25.
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND will be available On Blu-ray™, 4K Steelbook, Digital, and DVD on July 25.
In San Francisco, Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus, Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist, and Claire Redfield is investigating a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay.
Joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover the trail of clues from their separate cases all converge on the same location, Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival.
Genesis of Death Island
Jill Valentine: The Return
Motion Capture Set Tour
Designing Death Island
Voicing Death Island
The Birth of Death Island
Design Gallery
