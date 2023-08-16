Tony winner Matthew López's Red, White & Royal Blue is the #1 movie worldwide on Prime Video and already among Prime Video’s top three most-watched romantic comedies (movies) of all time.

Amazon has seen a huge surge of new Prime membership sign ups directly correlated to the film’s release.

Red, White & Royal Blue has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the film’s release, Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel of the same name moved to #14 on the Amazon Best Sellers list.

The film has also ranked #1 in conversation volume for titles launching the week of 8/11 according to MarketCast.

It trended on Twitter in 32 markets globally including #1 in the U.S. leading into release, and in terms of social talkability, performed almost three times any external streaming launch in the same category.

Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), THE SON of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity … and a total disdain for each other.

Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes TABLOID fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged “truce.”

But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.

The film also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best seller, Red, White & Royal Blue marks the feature film co-writing and directing debut of Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance).