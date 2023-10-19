REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets October 20 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

October 19, 2023

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Alexandra Pelosi, director and producer of HBO Original documentary “The Insurrectionist Next Door,” which debuted October 15. This week’s panel discussion includes Paul Begala, Democratic strategist and CNN political contributor, and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

The Hollywood Reporter observed, “Amid a bleak talk show landscape, Maher achieves the unthinkable: He consistently gets people talking.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



