REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets May 31 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, MAY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.



This week features a one-on-one interview with John Waters, writer, actor, and filmmaker of the 1990 classic musical film “Cry-Baby.” This week’s panel discussion includes David Axelrod, former senior advisor to President Obama, CNN political contributor, and host of the podcast “The Axe Files with David Axelrod”; and Ken Buck, former Republican congressman from Colorado.



In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

