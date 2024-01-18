REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets January 19 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns for its 22nd season FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Jan. 18, 2024

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER returns for its 22nd season FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

This week features a one-on-one interview with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Democratic Governor of California. This week's panel discussion includes Andrew Sullivan, columnist for Substack's “The Weekly Dish” and author of “Out on a Limb” and Ari Melber, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent and host of “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday's social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week's conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.  

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

