REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 9 Episode Lineup

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT).

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

This week features a one-on-one interview with Coleman Hughes, host of the “Conversations With Coleman” podcast, contributor to The Free Press, and author of the new book “The End of Race Politics: Arguments for a Colorblind America,” available this week.

This week’s panel discussion includes Bob Costas, CNN contributor and 29-time Emmy®-winning broadcaster; and Caitlin Flanagan, staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the new collection of essays titled “On Thinking for Yourself: Instinct, Education, Dissension.”

In 2023, Mediaite named Bill Maher #6 on their list of the most influential names in news media and noted, “Each Friday, Maher is able to hit the right topic and right guests to dominate Saturday’s social media buzz, and the comments made by those guests follow them into Sunday interviews and the next week’s conversations in politics and culture.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 12 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.



