REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Returns January 17 with Guest Nancy Pelosi

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER begins its 18th season FRIDAY, JAN. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. live ET/tape-delayed PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is the top-of-show interview guest. 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is the mid-show interview guest. The roundtable guests are author and former Rep. Joe Walsh, journalist and co-founder of Recode Kara Swisher and author Jon Meacham.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; associate producers, Chelsea Braun, Miles Leicher, Joaquin Torres; director, Paul Casey.





