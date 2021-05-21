REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Resumes Next Friday, May 28

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will resume with a new episode on FRIDAY, MAY 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT). Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



For planning purposes, please note that REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will not air a new episode tonight, Friday, May 21, and an encore MARE OF EASTOWN'S fifth episode will air instead in its timeslot.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



Next Friday features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with 29-time Emmy®-winning sportscaster whose new show, "Back on the Record With Bob Costas" premieres this summer on HBO and HBO Max, Bob Costas. Next week's in-studio panel discussion will include Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at the New York Times and co-author of "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope," Nicholas Kristof; and Democratic strategist and co-host of THE WEEKLY podcast "Politics War Room with James Carville and Al Hunt," James Carville.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.