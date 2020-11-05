REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces November 6 Lineup

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



This week features a one-on-one interview with Co-Founder of The Center for Humane Technology who is featured in the new Netflix's "The Social Dilemma," Tristan Harris (in studio). This week's in-studio panel discussion will include career U.S. Counterterrorism Intelligence Officer and MSNBC contributor, Malcolm Nance; and law professor at Georgetown School of Law, founder of The Transition Integrity Project and author of "Tangled Up in Blue: Policing the American City," Rosa Brooks.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

