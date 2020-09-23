RAVINIA TV Season Finale Airs Sept. 25

The thirteenth and final episode of this summer’s first season of RaviniaTV airs this Friday.

The thirteenth and final episode of this summer's first season of RaviniaTV airs this Friday, September 25, at 7 p.m. CDT on Ravinia's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The season-finale episode features an exclusive interview and introduction to Ravinia's new President and CEO, Jeffrey P. Haydon. Haydon, who previously ran the Ojai and Caramoor music festivals before he officially joined the Ravinia family this month, shares the personal and professional experiences that make him excited to be starting a chapter both new and familiar. In a separate interview, executives from Ravinia supporters Abbott, Allstate, and BMO share the importance of their philanthropic work and explain how their partnership with the festival lives up to their missions.

The supersized, hourlong episode will also bring viewers a "TOPical 5" countdown of the top five greatest R&B and hip-hop albums of all time, picked and presented by Matt McGill of 1690AM WVON, plus a wide variety of exclusive performances. A "Ravinia from Home" feature includes singer and keyboardist Dennis DeYoung, formerly of Styx, playing a song he wrote for the band 20 years ago that carries additional meaning today, and the 4 Chairs Theatre Virtual Choir shares a rendition of "The Way We Were." The Danish klezmer band Mames Babegenush also brings its Signature Sound to the screen. Social distance is both the recording situation and the subject of a new choreography by Venetia Stifler on Concert Dance Inc., which gives the world premiere of the work at the festival's Kohl Kaplan Fountain on this RaviniaTV finale. Ravinia's Bennett Gordon Hall is visited by Chicago Symphony Orchestra principal clarinetist Stephen Williamson and concertmaster Robert Chen, with his family forming the Chen Quartet, for a movement of Mozart, and Renaldo Domino & The Heavy Sounds close the show from the Pavilion.

This season finale of the Exelon-sponsored weekly series will be released Friday at 7 p.m. CDT on Ravinia's Youtube channel and Facebook page.

