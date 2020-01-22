RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 210 out of 212 weeks in first place. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.00 1,209 0.70 902 3,707 CBS THIS MORNING 0.60 723 0.39 503 2,886 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.99 1,196 0.65 840 3,897

TODAY averaged 1.209 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +13,000 (+1%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +486,000 (+67%)

TODAY averaged 902,000 A18-49 viewers, +62,000 (+7%) more than GMA and +399,000 (+79%) higher than CBS

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA grew by 88% as its advantage over CBS rose 3%.

TODAY averaged 3.707 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +821,000 (+28%)

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-1/12/2020)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 29% higher than the same point last season (+102,000 vs. +79,000 last season)





