RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 210 out of 212 weeks in first place. Season to date, TODAY ranks first among A25-54 and A18-49 viewers.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.00
|1,209
|0.70
|902
|3,707
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.60
|723
|0.39
|503
|2,886
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.99
|1,196
|0.65
|840
|3,897
TODAY averaged 1.209 million A25-54 viewers, topping GMA by +13,000 (+1%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +486,000 (+67%)
TODAY averaged 902,000 A18-49 viewers, +62,000 (+7%) more than GMA and +399,000 (+79%) higher than CBS
- Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA grew by 88% as its advantage over CBS rose 3%.
TODAY averaged 3.707 million total viewers, outperforming CBS by +821,000 (+28%)
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-1/12/2020)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's lead over GMA is 29% higher than the same point last season (+102,000 vs. +79,000 last season)