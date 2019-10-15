RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo
TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 196 out of 198 weeks in first place. TODAY also posted across-the-board gains over CBS versus the prior week.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|0.96
|1,168
|0.66
|856
|3,596
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.62
|749
|0.39
|505
|2,820
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.91
|1,105
|0.60
|781
|3,773
TODAY averaged 1.168 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +63,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +419,000 (+56%)
- TODAY's lead over CBS improved by 1% versus prior week
TODAY averaged 856,000 A18-49 viewers, +75,000 (+10%) more than GMA and +351,000 (+69%) higher than CBS
- TODAY's A18-49 lead over CBS was 10% higher than prior week.
TODAY averaged 3.596 million total viewers, topping CBS by +776,000 (+27%)
- Week-over-week, TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS was up 5%.
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/6/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers