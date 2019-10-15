RATINGS: TODAY is #1 in Key Demo

TODAY was the number-one morning show last week topping "Good Morning America" in the key demo A25-54. The win marks 196 out of 198 weeks in first place. TODAY also posted across-the-board gains over CBS versus the prior week.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+
Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps
TODAY 0.96 1,168 0.66 856 3,596
CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 749 0.39 505 2,820
GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.91 1,105 0.60 781 3,773

TODAY averaged 1.168 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +63,000 (+9%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +419,000 (+56%)

  • TODAY's lead over CBS improved by 1% versus prior week

TODAY averaged 856,000 A18-49 viewers, +75,000 (+10%) more than GMA and +351,000 (+69%) higher than CBS

  • TODAY's A18-49 lead over CBS was 10% higher than prior week.

TODAY averaged 3.596 million total viewers, topping CBS by +776,000 (+27%)

  • Week-over-week, TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS was up 5%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-10/6/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers



