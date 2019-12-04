RATINGS: TODAY Wins November Sweep In Key Demo

NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the November 2019 sweep, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 18 consecutive sweeps. Since the July sweep, TODAY posted the most growth in the key demo, increasing its lead over GMA by a whopping 115%.

Additionally, TODAY won the week in the key demo, marking 203 out of 205 weeks in first place. TODAY posted a seven-month high in the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May. TODAY won in total viewers Monday and narrowed the gap with GMA by 75% for the week. TODAY also posted its largest advantage in A18-49 over GMA since the Pyeongchang Olympics. TODAY was rated Monday and Tuesday of last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:

NOVEMBER 2019 SWEEP

TODAY won its 18th consecutive sweep among A25-54 viewers

TODAY averaged 1.279 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +99,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +512,000 (+67%)

Compared to the prior sweep (July 2019), TODAY added the most A25-54 viewers (+262,00, an increase of +26%), more than doubled its lead over GMA (115% higher), and improved its advantage over CBS by 47%

TODAY won its 20th consecutive sweep among A18-49 viewers

TODAY averaged 920,000 A18-49 viewers, +124,000 (+16%) higher than GMA and +404,000 (+78%) more than CBS

Versus the prior sweep (July 2019), TODAY saw the biggest increase of A18-49 viewers (+198,000, or +27%), and widened its advantages over both GMA (65% higher) and CBS (51% higher)

Compared to November 2018, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA grew by 28%.

TODAY averaged 3.936 million total viewers, leading CBS by +981,000 (+33%)

TODAY improved its total viewer lead over CBS by 29% compared to the July 2019 sweep.

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 25-DECEMBER 1, 2019

Program P25-54 P25-54 P18-49 P18-49 P2+ Rtg Imps Rtg Imps Imps TODAY 1.05 1,274 0.72 935 3,890 CBS THIS MORNING 0.62 748 0.38 490 2,808 GOOD MORNING AMERICA 0.90 1,090 0.57 740 3,916

TODAY averaged 1.274 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +184,000 (+17%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +526,000 (+670%)

This was TODAY's best lead over GMA since the week of 4/15/2019 (32 weeks) and CBS since the week of 5/13/2019 (28-week high)

Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A25-54 advantage over GMA grew by 42%.

Week-over-week, TODAY improved its leads over both GMA (82% higher) and CBS (4% higher).

TODAY averaged 935,000 A18-49 viewers, +195,000 (+26%) more than GMA and +445,000 (+91%) higher than CBS

TODAY posted its largest advantage over GMA since the Pyeongchang Olympics (week of 2/19/2018)

Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA more than quadrupled while also growing its advantage over CBS by 23%.

TODAY's lead over GMA was 25% higher than prior week.

TODAY averaged 3.890 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.082 million (+39%)

This was TODAY's largest total viewer lead over CBS in 46 weeks (since the week of 1/7/2019)

TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 13% versus the same week last season.

Compared to prior week, TODAY cut the total viewer gap with GMA by 75% and increased its own lead over CBS by 2%.

SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-12/1/2019)

TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers

In A18-49, TODAY's:

Lead vs. GMA is 33% higher than the same point last season (+105,000 vs. +79,000 last season)





Related Articles View More TV Stories