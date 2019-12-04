RATINGS: TODAY Wins November Sweep In Key Demo
NBC News' TODAY was the number-one morning show for the November 2019 sweep, topping ABC's "Good Morning America" in the key A25-54 demo. TODAY has now won the key demo for 18 consecutive sweeps. Since the July sweep, TODAY posted the most growth in the key demo, increasing its lead over GMA by a whopping 115%.
Additionally, TODAY won the week in the key demo, marking 203 out of 205 weeks in first place. TODAY posted a seven-month high in the key demo, delivering its largest audience since May. TODAY won in total viewers Monday and narrowed the gap with GMA by 75% for the week. TODAY also posted its largest advantage in A18-49 over GMA since the Pyeongchang Olympics. TODAY was rated Monday and Tuesday of last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
TODAY HIGHLIGHTS:
NOVEMBER 2019 SWEEP
TODAY won its 18th consecutive sweep among A25-54 viewers
- TODAY averaged 1.279 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +99,000 (+8%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +512,000 (+67%)
- Compared to the prior sweep (July 2019), TODAY added the most A25-54 viewers (+262,00, an increase of +26%), more than doubled its lead over GMA (115% higher), and improved its advantage over CBS by 47%
TODAY won its 20th consecutive sweep among A18-49 viewers
- TODAY averaged 920,000 A18-49 viewers, +124,000 (+16%) higher than GMA and +404,000 (+78%) more than CBS
- Versus the prior sweep (July 2019), TODAY saw the biggest increase of A18-49 viewers (+198,000, or +27%), and widened its advantages over both GMA (65% higher) and CBS (51% higher)
- Compared to November 2018, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA grew by 28%.
TODAY averaged 3.936 million total viewers, leading CBS by +981,000 (+33%)
- TODAY improved its total viewer lead over CBS by 29% compared to the July 2019 sweep.
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 25-DECEMBER 1, 2019
|Program
|P25-54
|P25-54
|P18-49
|P18-49
|P2+
|Rtg
|Imps
|Rtg
|Imps
|Imps
|TODAY
|1.05
|1,274
|0.72
|935
|3,890
|CBS THIS MORNING
|0.62
|748
|0.38
|490
|2,808
|GOOD MORNING AMERICA
|0.90
|1,090
|0.57
|740
|3,916
TODAY averaged 1.274 million A25-54 viewers, leading GMA by +184,000 (+17%) and CBS THIS MORNING by +526,000 (+670%)
- This was TODAY's best lead over GMA since the week of 4/15/2019 (32 weeks) and CBS since the week of 5/13/2019 (28-week high)
- Compared to the same week last season, TODAY's A25-54 advantage over GMA grew by 42%.
- Week-over-week, TODAY improved its leads over both GMA (82% higher) and CBS (4% higher).
TODAY averaged 935,000 A18-49 viewers, +195,000 (+26%) more than GMA and +445,000 (+91%) higher than CBS
- TODAY posted its largest advantage over GMA since the Pyeongchang Olympics (week of 2/19/2018)
- Versus the same week last season, TODAY's A18-49 lead over GMA more than quadrupled while also growing its advantage over CBS by 23%.
- TODAY's lead over GMA was 25% higher than prior week.
TODAY averaged 3.890 million total viewers, topping CBS by +1.082 million (+39%)
- This was TODAY's largest total viewer lead over CBS in 46 weeks (since the week of 1/7/2019)
- TODAY's total viewer lead over CBS improved by 13% versus the same week last season.
- Compared to prior week, TODAY cut the total viewer gap with GMA by 75% and increased its own lead over CBS by 2%.
SEASON-TO-DATE (9/23/2019-12/1/2019)
TODAY ranks #1 among both A25-54 and A18-49 viewers
In A18-49, TODAY's:
- Lead vs. GMA is 33% higher than the same point last season (+105,000 vs. +79,000 last season)