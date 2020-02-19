RATINGS: THIS IS US Is The #1 Scripted Series For The Feb. 10-16 Primetime Week

NBC has averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of Feb. 10-16, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's "This Is Us" is the #1 scripted series of the week in adults 18-49 with a 1.4 rating, "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med" tied for #2 with 1.1 ratings each and "Chicago P.D." tied for #5 with a 1.0.

In total viewers, NBC generated top-15 audiences with all three "Chicago" dramas, "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and "This Is Us."

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.264 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-03 season when NBC ranked within 598,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 21 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Feb. 10-16

ABC...0.8

Fox...0.7

CBS...0.7

NBC...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...6.0 million

ABC...4.1 million

NBC...3.9 million

Fox...2.7 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.1

NBC...1.5

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

Fox...7.6 million

NBC...7.1 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of Feb. 10-16:

Monday

"America's Got Talent: The Champions" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, topping ABC's "The Bachelor" by +12% head to head from 8-10 p.m. (7.2 million vs. 6.4 million), and growing +6% week to week in total viewers (7.2 million vs. 6.7 million viewers).

"Manifest" (0.6 in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) grew by +4% week to week in total viewers (3.741 million vs. 3.554 million) to the show's #3 most-watched episode among six aired so far this season. Social: "Manifest" was Monday's most social scripted primetime drama with 95,000 Total Interactions, up +17% versus the prior week's episode (82,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/10/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday in adults 18-49, as well as adults 18-34 and all key adult-female demographics and tied for #1 in adults 25-54.

"Ellen's Game of Games" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied for #2 in the timeslot in adults 18-49 and won the hour in adults 18-34. From its first half-hour to its second, "Games" grew +25% in 18-49 (from a 0.8 rating to a 1.0) and +30% in women 18-49 (1.0 to 1.3).

"This Is Us" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 6.4 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night in adults 18-49 and dominated the 9-10 p.m. hour, beating the #2 show in adults 18-49 by a +75% margin (1.4 vs. 0.8 for CBS' "FBI"). The Feb. 11 "Us" maintained 100% of the show's previous 18-49 rating on Jan. 28 (1.4 vs. 1.4) and 99% in total viewers (6.401 million vs. 6.435 million).

Social: "This Is Us" was the #3 most social scripted primetime drama of the week, with 469,000 Total Interactions, up +24% from the prior episode (379,000) and +15% higher than season average (409,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/10/20-2/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). Justin Hartley had Tuesday's #2 most engaging post (72,000) among all scripted primetime dramas with an Instagram post of him directing this week's episode (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/11/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

L+7 Lifts: The season's first 12 episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's 12 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season (a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere, a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast, a +1.50 for Oct. 8, a 1.55 for Oct. 15, a +1.46 for Oct. 22, a +1.41 for Oct. 29, a +1.43 for Nov. 5, a +1.48 for Nov. 12, a +1.39 for Nov. 19, a +1.38 for Jan. 14, a +1.36 for Jan. 21 and a +1.24 for Jan. 28). The biggest lift for any other show on television this season is the +1.21 for the Sept. 23 season premiere of "The Good Doctor."

"New Amsterdam" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in women 18-49 and women 25-54, despite the prior week's preemption. Social: "New Amsterdam's" total social interactions (66,000) were +65% higher than the series average (40,000).

Wednesday

NBC's "Chicago" lineup finished #1 for the night in total viewers, with "Fire," "Med" and "P.D." ranking as the #1-2-3 shows of the night.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) beat "The Masked Singer" and the "Survivor" premiere to win the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers and rank as the #2 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire." "Med" maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) and 94% in total viewers (8.2 million vs. 8.7 million, which last week represented the show's most-watched non-crossover episode .since Feb. 6, 2019). Social / Digital: "Chicago Med" 48,000 Total Interactions were up +12% from the prior episode (43,000). "Med" had the week's #3 most-viewed Youtube video (166,000) for any scripted primetime drama, with a video of Natalie interacting with a victim of domestic abuse (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 2/10/20-2/16/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago Fire" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 8.3 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in total viewers and won the 9-10 p.m. hour in total viewers ahead of Fox's Week 2 of "Lego Masters and the second hour of CBS' "Survivor" premiere. "Fire" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) and grew in total viewers (8.3 million vs. 8.2 million). Social: "Chicago Fire" was the #2 most social scripted primetime drama of Wednesday, with 104,000 Total Interactions, up +10% versus the series-average 94,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/12/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 7.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the ABC, CBS and NBC dramas in 10 of 10 key measures, equaling the combined rating of the hour's ABC-CBS drama competition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, while beating the ABC and CBS in total viewers. "P.D." was the #3 show of the night in total viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire" and "Med." In 18-49, "P.D." has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 74 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. Social: "Chicago P.D." ranked as the #3 most social scripted primetime drama of Wednesday, with 96,000 Total Interactions, which is a +44% increase over the series-average 67,000 (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/12/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.4 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET), despite being preempted the prior week, tied Fox's "Last Man Standing" in the timeslot in adults 18-49. Delayed Viewing: The Sept. 26 "Superstore" season debut has quadrupled its 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.76 in L+SD to a 3.47, +357%).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of last week's regular-slot 8:30 telecast in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and maintained 100% of NBC's season average in the timeslot prior to the premiere of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD excluding sports).

Delayed Viewing: Last season, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on average multiplied its next-day 18-49 rating by more than seven times with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.71 in L+SD to a 5.45, +668%) and more than quadrupled its total viewership (from 2.3 million viewers overall to 10.2 million, +347%). "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was NBC's most digital series last season, generating 75% its viewership on digital platforms.

Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" was the week's #1 most social scripted primetime comedy, with 596,000 Total Interactions, up +14% from the previous week's premiere (511,000) and up +12% from its series average (524,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/10/20-2/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy). The show's Instagram page delivered the post with the week's #1 most engagements (155,000) and #1 most content responses (220,000) for all scripted primetime comedies, with a post celebrating "National Cheddar Day" (Sources: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/10/20-2/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy); ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 2/10/20-2/16/20, ListenFirst Content Responses (Instagram), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) grew versus its lead-in in total viewers (+9%). Delayed Viewing: The Oct. 24 "Will & Grace" season premiere has easily tripled, up +280% versus its next-day Nielsens with delayed viewing on all platforms to date (from a 0.51 in L+SD to a 1.94).

"Indebted" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.5 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) grew versus its lead-in in the women 18-34 demographic. Delayed Viewing: The Feb. 6 "Indebted" series premiere has grown +41% in 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.41 in L+SD to a 0.58, +41%) and increased by +0.8 million persons in total viewers (2.1 million to 2.9 million).

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's 18-49 high since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week in 18-49 (0.8), growing week to week by +17% in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +2% in total viewers (3.322 million vs. 3.258 million). "SVU" won the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54. Social: "Law & Order: SVU," with 92,000 Total Interactions, was up +38% versus its series-average 67,000, and had the week's #1 most commented-on Facebook post (10,000) for any scripted primetime drama, with a birthday post for Ice-T (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 2/10/20-2/16/20, ListenFirst Content Comments, Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Friday

"Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) ranked #2 in the timeslot in total viewers. Week to week, "Lincoln Rhyme" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) --maintaining a steady 0.4 for a fourth telecast in a row -- and 95% in total viewers (3.4 million vs. 3.6 million).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 4.2 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) grew for a second straight week in total viewers to a new season high, with the most-watched Friday edition of "Dateline" since Dec. 14, 2018 (4.6 million). "Dateline" was the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Delayed Viewing: In L+7 Nielsens, "Dateline" is growing this season by +50% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.54 to a 0.81) and +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million).

Sunday

A rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" earned a 0.4 rating in 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m. ET.

An 8 p.m. encore of the "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" pilot averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

The regular-slot premiere of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) built by +0.1 of point or +33% on its lead-in in 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3) and by +19% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.7 million), to equal NBC's highest in-season 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports and the Golden Globes, since May 19, 2019 (0.7).

Social / Digital: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," with 79,000 Total Interactions, ranked as the #2 most social premiere of the season to date and #3 most social NBC drama premiere ever (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 1/1/20-2/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime). "Zoey's" scored as the #1 most-viewed freshman series on Youtube for the week of Feb.10-16, with 12 million total views (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Video Views; Season 1; 2/10/20-2/16/20). "Zoey's" has accumulated the most new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram of any new TV program across the linear/streaming landscape, with 87,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; New Fans; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season 1; 1/1/20-2/16/20). The "Zoey's" pilot, originally aired on Jan. 7, is the #1 most-viewed Youtube video of any TV series since the start of the midseason / new year Jan. 1, with 41 million views (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; Content Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; 1/1/20-2/16/20).

The Season 3 premiere of "Good Girls" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% versus where the show concluded last season with its May 26, 2019 finale in women 18-34 and women 25-54. In the timeslot, "Good Girls" tied for #1 among ABC, CBS and NBC in women 18-34. Social: "Good Girls" is Sunday's #2 most social scripted primetime drama, with 131,000 Total Interactions, up +204% versus last season's finale (43,000), up +156% versus last season's premiere (51,000) and up +316% versus the series average (32,000, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 2/16/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama). "Good Girls" generated the week's #1 most-viewed Facebook video (5 million) for any scripted primetime drama, with a Valentine's Day celebratory video featuring Rio (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 2/10/20-2/16/20, ListenFirst Content Video Views [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama). Delayed Viewing: "Good Girls'" finale last season has easily quadrupled its next-day L+SD 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing tallied to date, growing by +369% (from a next-day 0.52 to a 2.44). In total viewers, the May 26 finale has grown by +4.0 million viewers (2.3 million to 6.3 million).





