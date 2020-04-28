RATINGS: THE VOICE Ranks As The #1 Most-Watched Alternative Series For The Week of April 20-26

NBC has averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.0 million viewers overall for the primetime ratings week of April 20-26, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, Monday's "The Voice" was the #1 alternative series of the week and the #2 series overall, behind only CBS' "60 Minutes."

In adults 18-49, "The Voice" tied for #3 for the week and "Songland" and "Ellen's Game of Games" tied for #10.

Season to date, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.437 million persons of #1 in total viewers behind CBS, the closest NBC has run to first place in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 17 years, since the 2002-2003 season when NBC ranked within 720,000 viewers of #1 at this point.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 31 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," April 20-26

ABC...0.7

Fox...0.7

CBS...0.6

NBC...0.6

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

CBS...5.7 million

NBC...4.0 million

ABC...3.6 million

Fox...2.9 million

CW...0.8 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.8

NBC...1.4

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.7 million

NBC...6.7 million

Fox...6.5 million

ABC...5.5 million

CW...1.1 million

NBC highlights for the week of April 20-26:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in every other key ratings measure.

"The Voice" (1.4 rating in 18-49, 9.2 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) grew +17% versus the same night last year in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.2 on April 22, 2019) and +1.6 million persons or +21% in total viewers (9.2 million vs. 7.6 million). For the night, "The Voice" ranked as the #1 show in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Versus NBC's timeslot average this season prior to the Feb. 24 return of "The Voice," the April 20 telecast was up +17% in 18-49 (1.4 vs. 1.2, L+SD) and +1.8 million persons or +25% in total viewers (9.2 million vs. 7.4 million).

"Songland" (0.8 in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m.) was up +33% versus NBC's average in the timeslot this season prior to "Songland's" premiere in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6, L+SD) and +11% in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 3.7 million), to win the hour in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and rank #1 or tied for #1 in all other key demos. Versus the prior week's season-premiere results, the April 20 "Songland" retained 100% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 91% in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 4.6 million). The 0.8 equaled the show's top 18-49 rating since June 25, 2019 (0.9).

Tuesday

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 with Fox's series finale of "Empire" and behind only CBS' "Grammy Salute to Prince." The April 21 rebroadcast won the timeslot in adults 18-49, and in total viewers retained 85% of the show's original run on Feb. 4 (4.1 million vs. 4.8 million).

A second rebroadcast of "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) retained 84% of the show's first run on March 10 in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 4.4 million), while ranking #2 in the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54 and total viewers ahead of Fox's "Empire" series finale.

An encore telecast of "New Amsterdam" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.2 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET).

Wednesday

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) retained 100% of the show's prior encore in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6 on April 1).

An encore "Chicago Fire" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) delivered the show's #2 most-watched encore telecast ever, behind only the Jan. 30, 2019 rebroadcast (4.825 million), while matching the show's highest rating for a rebroadcast since Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 at 10 p.m. (0.7).

A rebroadcast of "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET), versus original competition on ABC and CBS, tied for #2 in the timeslot in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, ranked #2 outright among those networks in total viewers and tied for #1 in adults 18-34.

Digital / Social: "Chicago P.D." generated the week's #2 most commented-on Instagram post (5,000) and #1 most commented-on Facebook post (4,000) for all scripted primetime dramas with a celebratory birthday post for Jesse Lee Soffer (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Content Comments [Facebook, Instagram], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

"Chicago P.D." also accounted for the week's #1 most viewed Facebook video for all scripted primetime dramas (1.5 million) with a clip from the season finale of Atwater arguing with Officer McKenzie (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Content Video Views [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Drama).

Thursday

The season-closing telecast of "Superstore" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) increased by +17% versus the show's year-ago season finale in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.6 on May 16, 2019 at 8:30) and by more than +1.0 million persons or +54% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.0 million). With its first original in three weeks, the April 23 "Superstore" retained 100% of the show's prior original in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7 on April 2) and 95% in total viewers (3.0 million vs. 3.2 million). In the timeslot, "Superstore" ranked #2 among the Big 4 in adults 18-49, behind only ABC's coverage of the NFL Draft. Digital / Social: "Superstore's" 85,000 Total Interactions were +137% higher than the show's season average (36,000) and +286% higher than the series average (22,000), to rank as the show's #1 most social episode of the season and #2 most in series history behind last season's one-hour finale.

The season-ending episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.2 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) grew by +20% versus the show's year-ago finale in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5 on May 16, 2019 at 9:30) and was up +45% in total viewers (2.2 million vs. 1.5 million). It's a five-week high in total viewers, best since March 19 (2.3 million), and the 0.6 in 18-49 equals the show's best since that same March 19 episode (0.7).

Digital / Social: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" ruled as the week's #1 most social comedy, with 864,000 Total Interactions That's up 34% from the prior episode (642,000) and up +63% from the season average (531,000), to rank as the show's #2 most social of the season and #3 most social in series history.

With its season finale, "B99" now accounts for the five most-social primetime scripted 30-minute comedy telecasts under current Nielsen Methodology (since May 2018) and nine of the top ten overall. Additionally, despite only airing 13 episodes, "B99" now stands as the #1 most-social primetime comedy of the season (Sept. 23, 2019-current), having amassed 6.2 million Total Interactions and topping the nearest competitor by 1 million Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" generated the Instagram post with the week's #1 most content responses among all scripted primetime comedies (307,000) with a post showing baby pictures of the cast (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Content Responses (Instagram), Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

"B99" delivered the week's #1 viewed Youtube video for all scripted primetime comedies (903,000) with a video of Jake and Amy holding their newborn (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Content Video Views [YouTube], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

The series finale of "Will & Grace" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched episode in more than a year, since March 28, 2019 (3.3 million). The finale maintained the show's season average in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and was up +37% in total viewers (3.1 million vs. 2.3 million), despite this week's special competition from coverage of the NFL Draft. The series-closer also grew versus its lead-in by +40% in total viewers and week to week by +28% (3.1 million vs. 2.5 million).

Digital / Social: "Will & Grace" scored as the week's #2 most social scripted primetime comedy with 479,000 Total Interactions. That's +337% higher than the show's season average (110.000), +303% higher than its series average (119,000) and +132% higher than last season's finale (221,000), to rank as the #1 most social airing in series history under the current Nielsen methodology (since May 2018, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy).

"Will & Grace" accounted for the week's #1 most commented-on (2,000) and #1 most shared (3,000) Facebook post for all scripted primetime comedies, with a photo of the cast bowing after wrapping the series finale (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Content Comments & Shares [Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy).

The special "A Will & Graceful Goodbye" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% of its lead-in from the "Will & Grace" finale in 18-49 and 95% in total viewers.

The season-ending telecast of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's 18-49 high since Sept. 26 during Premiere Week in 18-49 (0.8), despite this week's special competition from coverage of the NFL Draft. "SVU" matched the show's year-ago season-closing episode in 18-49 (0.7 vs. 0.7 on May 16, 2019) and is up +3% in total viewers (3.7 million vs. 3.6 million). Digital / Social: "Law & Order: SVU" ranked as the week's #3 most social scripted primetime drama, with 191,000 Total Interactions. That's +121% higher than the previous episode (87,000), +113% higher than the season average (90,000) and +148% higher than last season's finale (77,000), to rank as the #1 most social episode in series history under the current Nielsen methodology (May 2018, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 4/20/20-4/26/20, Percent Share, Primetime, Drama).

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of its rating in this timeslot on the year-ago night in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and grew +18% in total viewers (4.8 million vs. 4.1 million) to rank #2 in the timeslot in viewers. Week to week, "Blacklist" retained 100% in both 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6) and total viewers (4.826 million vs. 4.827 million). Digital / Social: "The Blacklist," with 51,000 Total Interactions was up +58% versus its series average (32,000).

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 4.6 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched Friday telecast since Dec. 14, 2018 (4.602 million), equaled its highest 25-54 rating for a Friday edition since that same Dec. 14, 2018 telecast (1.2) and matched a five-week high in 18-49 (since March 20, 0.7). Week to week, "Dateline" increased by +20% in adults 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5 from 9-11 p.m.), by +43% in adults 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.7) and by +1.3 million persons or +38% in total viewers (4.585 million vs. 3.315 million).

Sunday

"Little Big Shots" (0.3 in 18-49, 2.9 million viewers overall from 7-8 p.m.) grew +10% week to week in total viewers (2.9 million vs. 2.7 million) to deliver its most-watched episode since March 22 (3.4 million).

"The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) built on its 18-49 lead-in by +0.1 of a point or +33%, while growing from its first half-hour to its second in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and nearly all other key measures.

"Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied for #2 in the timeslot, among the Big 4 networks in the women 18-34 demo. Digital / Social: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" has accumulated the #3 most new followers across the 'big four' social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram) of any new TV program across the linear/streaming landscape, with 179,000 new followers since Jan. 1 (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic, New Fans, Brand Type: TV Shows, Season 1, 1/1/20-4/26/20). This week's Total Interactions (72,000) were +41% higher than the season average (51,000), to rank as the show's #3 most social episode of the season.

"Good Girls" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 1.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET. Digital / Social: "Good Girls'" 72,000 Total Interactions were +18% higher than the prior episode (61,000) and +33% higher than the series average (54,000).





Related Articles View More TV Stories