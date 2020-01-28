RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Ties For The 18-49 Win For Week Of Jan. 20 In Linear

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has tied for #1 for the late-night ratings week of Jan. 20-24 in the key demographic of adults 18-49, as well as adults 18-34, and won the week outright versus its ABC and CBS competition in all key adult-female demographics, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

On the digital front, "The Tonight Show" achieved its best week of Youtube viewing ever across all measures, with both its best week of new content views (24 million) and best week of total library views (83 million). "Tonight" ranked #1 across all entertainment brands in total and new views for the week. Five videos featuring Youtube star David Dobrik totaled more than 15 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 1/20/20-1/26/20; Brand Type: TV Shows. Excludes Children's programs).

"Tonight" also ranked as the #1 most-social late-night series of the week, amassing 2.2 million Interactions across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, up +582% from the previous week. The surge was fueled by the Jan. 21 telecast featuring Martin Short, David Dobrik and Yola (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, Late Fringe Daypart, All Series, 01/20/20 - 01/26/20. Linear Window).

In linear results last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in all key ratings measures.

In digital / social results, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" drew 12 million New Content views for the week, which is up +14% versus the show's weekly average in 2019. The week's two instalments of "A Closer Looks" totaled more than 5.3 million views and both ranked among the top 10 most-viewed late-night talk program videos on Youtube for the week (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV Universe // Episodic; Brands: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Talk Format; ListenFirst Content Video Views [YouTube]; 1/20/20-1/26/20).

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has earned 43 million views on Youtube since its premiere on Sept. 16, which ranks #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/26/20). Also since its premiere, "A Little Late" ranks as the most-social freshman series across all dayparts, with 6 million Total Interactions over the major social platforms (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Content Response Score [Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-1/26/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Jan. 20-24. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.29/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.19/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.20/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.16/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.742 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.944 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.703 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.047 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.048 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.169 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.625 million viewers *

Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and CBS' rebroadcasts were excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.989 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.607 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.924 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.138 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.318 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.282 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.692 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JAN. 20-24

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.21

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.18

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.31

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.652 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.265 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.472 million viewers





Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.696 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.567 million viewers