RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Finishes #1 In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has won the late-night ratings week of May 4-8 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the key adult 18-49 demographic, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" prevailed versus "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for their head-to-head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET and versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for their head-to-head 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. timeslot.

From 11:30 to midnight, "Tonight" averaged a 0.36 rating in adults 18-49 versus "Kimmel's" 0.34. In adults 25-54, it was a 0.56 for "Tonight" versus a 0.52 for Kimmel, and in total viewers, it was 2.142 million for "Tonight" and 2.102 million for "Kimmel.

Versus "The Late Show" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. ET, "Tonight" averaged a 0.33 in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.32.

Week to week, "Tonight" grew +3% in adult 18-49 rating (0.33 vs. 0.32) and +6% in total viewers (1.859 million vs. 1.761 million).

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, as well as men 18-49, women 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54.

Digital / Social: Monday's episode of "The Tonight Show," featuring Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood and Annie Lennox, easily ranked as the week's #1 most-social telecast in the late-night daypart, generating 258,000 Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter (Source: Nielsen Social Ratings; Late Fringe Daypart; Series Only; Linear Window; 05/04/20-05/10/20).

"Tonight" continues to lead all Entertainment TV competitors on Youtube since most programs converted to "At Home" settings (starting on March 17), with 403 million Youtube views in the time-frame. That tops "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the nearest non-NBC competitor, by more than 122 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/17/20-5/10/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Year-to-date, "Tonight" continues to rank as the #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube, having accumulated 1.1 billion Total Views, up +38% from the same time-frame in 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 1/1/20-5/10/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated the week's #2 and #3 most-viewed late-night talk-show Youtube clips with Monday and Thursday's "A Closer Look" segments (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; Late Fringe Daypart; 5/4/20-5/10/20). "Late Night" was up +5% in Youtube viewing week-to-week.

Year-to-date, "Late Night" is up +33% in Youtube viewing, having amassed 272 million views.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has generated more than 8.2 million Social Interactions across the four main social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter) since premiering on Sept. 16, 2019, to rank #1 among all freshman series all across dayparts and distributors (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 09/16/19-05/10/20).

"A Little Late" has accumulated 51 Million Youtube views since its launch, to easily rank as the #1 most-viewed new broadcast series on the platform (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; New Video Views [YouTube]; Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; Programmer Type: Broadcast; 09/16/19-05/10/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of May 4-8. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.33 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.32/3 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.33/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.26/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.17/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.12/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.859 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.834 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.022 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.485 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.973 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.991 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.534 million viewers *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores, and the NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.26/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.047 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.566 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.970 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.431 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.293 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.228 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.672 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MAY 4-8

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.18

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.600 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.349 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.726 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.535 million viewers





