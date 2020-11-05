RATINGS: THE MASKED SINGER Puts Fox in Front

FOX (5.271 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) held onto the top spot on Wednesday.

FOX (5.271 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) held onto the top spot on Wednesday thanks to originals from "The Masked Singer" (6.275 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and "I Can See Your Voice" (4.267 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2).

NBC (3.409 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) took home the silver with its full night coverage of "NBC News: Decision 2020: Election Special" (3.409 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

Next up was ABC (2.979 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its lineup of "The Goldbergs" (3.663 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "American Housewife" (3.055 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #7), "The Conners" (3.928 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "Black-ish" (2.311 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #9) and the special "Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020" (2.458 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #8).

Meanwhile, CBS (2.399 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up its late-minute mix of "The Amazing Race 32" (3.923 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), a repeat "SWAT" (1.689 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "CBS News 2020: America Decides - Still Counting" (1.585 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.576 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the evening with "Devils" (0.466 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Coroner" (0.686 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE 0.00% - THE MASKED SINGER 0.00% - THE CONNERS 0.00% - THE AMAZING RACE 32 0.00% - THE GOLDBERGS 0.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE 0.00% - Coroner 0.00% - Devils -33.33% - Black-ish

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Your Voice/Your Vote: Election 2020 (vs. Stumptown) -14.29% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Schooled) -20.00% - THE MASKED SINGER -20.00% - NBC News: Decision 2020: Election Special (vs. Various) -22.22% - THE CONNERS (vs. Modern Family) -22.22% - THE GOLDBERGS -33.33% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Single Parents) -40.00% - CBS News 2020: America Decides - Still Counting (vs. SWAT) -45.00% - I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE (vs. The Masked Singer) -46.15% - THE AMAZING RACE 32 (vs. Survivor: Island of the Idols) -50.00% - Coroner (vs. Nancy Drew) -50.00% - Devils (vs. Riverdale)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (11/6/19):

FOX (7.096 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) continued its Wednesday reign with the post-World Series return of "The Masked Singer" (6.970 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.0, #T1) followed by a second "The Masked Singer" (7.221 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.0, #T1).

NBC (7.371 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was the silver draw with its trio of "Chicago Med" (8.034 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4), "Chicago Fire" (7.635 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5) and "Chicago PD" (6.444 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T5).

Next up was CBS (5.054 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) and its original offerings "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.802 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "SEAL Team" (4.518 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "SWAT" (3.841 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.272 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) served up its lineup of "The Goldbergs" (4.223 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T7), "Schooled" (3.187 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #9), "Modern Family" (3.930 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T7), "Single Parents" (2.642 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10) and "Stumptown" (2.825 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

And finally, fresh installments from "Riverdale" (0.800 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.626 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.713 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Nancy Drew

+18.18% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - Schooled

0.00% - SWAT

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - Riverdale

-4.76% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. 10/16/19)

-8.33% - Chicago Med

-9.09% - Chicago Fire

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-10.00% - Modern Family

-14.29% - SEAL Team

-14.29% - Single Parents

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+81.82% - THE MASKED SINGER - 9:00 (vs. Star)

+33.33% - THE MASKED SINGER - 8:00 (vs. Empire)

-8.33% - Chicago Med

-9.09% - Chicago PD

-18.75% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

-23.08% - Chicago Fire

-28.57% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-30.77% - The Goldbergs

-33.33% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-33.33% - SEAL Team

-35.71% - Modern Family

-36.36% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-37.50% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-40.00% - Single Parents

-50.00% - Riverdale

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

TBA

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles