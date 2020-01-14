RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Tops Demos for ABC on Monday

ABC (5.263 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to a new "The Bachelor" (5.367 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and the return of "The Good Doctor" (5.054 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3).

NBC (5.520 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) then scored the silver with fresh installments from "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (6.489 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Manifest" (3.582 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4).

Next up was CBS (3.691 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.635 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.027 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #6), "All Rise" (3.169 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and "Bull" (3.574 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.988 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) also opted for repeats of "9-1-1" (2.541 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and "Prodigal Son" (1.434 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10).

And finally, second runs of "The Flash" (0.625 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.496 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) closed out the night on The CW (0.561 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

-11.11% - The Bachelor

-11.11% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. 12/2/19)

-22.22% - Manifest

-30.77% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Bachelor

-22.22% - Manifest

-33.33% - The Good Doctor

-47.06% - America's Got Talent: The Champions





