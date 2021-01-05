RATINGS: THE BACHELOR Returns on Top in Adults 18-49

Here are the highlights of the 14 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (1/4/21):

ABC (3.998 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) led the demo race on Monday thanks to the season premiere of "The Bachelor" (5.000 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) alongside the launch of "The Hustler" (1.993 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

CBS (5.277 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the most-watched broadcaster with its lineup of "The Neighborhood" (6.008 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.410 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "All Rise" (4.623 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "Bull" (5.499 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Next up was NBC (2.896 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with the return of "Ellen's Game of Games" (3.333 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.837 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "The Wall" (2.517 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.322 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up the season finale of "LA's Finest" (1.428 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10) plus a repeat "The Masked Dancer" (1.216 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11).

And finally, second runs of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.834 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12), another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.729 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.530 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) on The CW (0.656 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. 10/13/20)

+50.00% - LA's Finest

+25.00% - Bull (vs. 12/14/20)

+25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. 12/14/20)

+20.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 12/14/20)

+16.67% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 12/14/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - All Rise

-16.67% - Bull

-22.22% - The Neighborhood

-25.00% - LA's Finest (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-25.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-33.33% - The Bachelor

-44.44% - THE WALL (vs. Manifest)

-53.85% - Ellen's Game of Games - 8:00 (vs. America's Got Talent: The Champions)

-61.54% - Ellen's Game of Games - 9:00 (vs. America's Got Talent: The Champions)

-72.22% - The Hustler (vs. The Bachelor)

Here are the highlights of the 11 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (1/6/20):

ABC (6.033 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the return of "The Bachelor" (6.033 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1).

NBC (6.941 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) settled for the silver with its season premieres of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (8.030 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Manifest" (4.765 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3).

Next up was CBS (6.303 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.914 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.695 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "All Rise" (5.909 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) and "Bull" (6.195 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.003 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "9-1-1" (2.571 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and "Prodigal Son" (1.435 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9).

And finally, The CW (0.475 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with encores of "Supergirl" (0.668 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) and "Crisis Aftermath" (0.283 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. 12/16/19)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. 12/16/19)

-14.29% - Bull (vs. 12/16/19)

-28.57% - ALL RISE (vs. 12/16/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Bull (vs. Bull (Repeat))

+20.00% - The Bachelor

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-9.09% - ALL RISE (vs. Young Sheldon/The Neighborhood (Repeats))

-18.18% - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

-18.18% - Manifest

-27.78% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

Source: Nielsen Media Research