RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers; Splits Demos with CBS, FOX on Wednesday

NBC had 3.366 million viewers on Wednesday.

NBC (3.366 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) was the top draw for the 10th consecutive Wednesday with its lineup of "Chicago Med" (3.417 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "Chicago Fire" (3.425 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (3.256 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3).

The silver went to CBS (2.879 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) with a new "Tough as Nails" (3.490 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1) followed by rebroadcasts of "The Price Is Right Primetime Special - BIG BROTHER Edition" (2.992 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) and "SEAL Team" (2.157 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Next up was FOX (1.281 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T1) with a repeat "MasterChef" (1.423 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3) alongside the season finale of "Ultimate Tag" (1.139 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Meanwhile, ABC (1.983 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up a new "United We Fall" (3.532 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T1), repeats of "The Goldbergs" (2.164 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T3), "The Conners" (1.989 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and "American Housewife" (1.568 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) plus a new "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" (1.323 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13).

And finally, The CW (0.377 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with a repeat "The 100" (0.403 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and the season finale of "Bulletproof" (0.352 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

#DIV/0! - Bulletproof

25.00% - Tough as Nails

0.00% - United We Fall

0.00% - Ultimate Tag

-33.33% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - TOUGH AS NAILS (vs. Love Island)

-28.57% - UNITED WE FALL (vs. Press Your Luck)

-40.00% - ULTIMATE TAG (vs. First Responders Live)

-50.00% - Bulletproof (vs. Jane the Virgin)

-60.00% - Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (vs. Match Game)

View More TV Stories Related Articles