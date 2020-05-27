RATINGS: NBC Tops Charts with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT on Tuesday

NBC (8.254 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) cruised to victory on Tuesday with the return of "America's Got Talent" (9.808 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "World of Dance" (5.146 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2).

CBS (4.868 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was a distant second with its repeat lineup of "NCIS" (5.659 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "FBI" (4.974 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (3.970 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3).

Next up was ABC (2.868 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with repeats of "The Conners" (2.993 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and another "The Conners" (2.607 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) followed by the special "Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special" (2.589 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) plus the debut of "The Genetic Detective" (3.214 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.394 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) served up repeats of "Hell's Kitchen" (1.447 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (1.342 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.975 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with week two of "DC's Stargirl" (1.180 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and the penultimate "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.770 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - DC's Stargirl

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - DC's Stargirl (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. The 100)

-16.67% - WORLD OF DANCE (vs. Songland)

-17.65% - America's Got Talent

-33.33% - THE GENETIC DETECTIVE (vs. 1969)

-55.56% - Our New Reality: A Diane Sawyer Special (vs. The Lion King (Repeat))

Related Articles View More TV Stories