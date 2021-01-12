RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

From 8-9 p.m., "Ellen's Game of Games" drew a 0.5 in 18-49 and 3.0 million viewers.

The 3.0 million total viewers was a slight increase vs. last week's 9 p.m. telecast.

The telecast outperformed Fox's drama "9-1-1" in both 18-49 and total viewers.

From 9-10 p.m., "The Wall" drew a 0.5 in 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers.

Compared to last week's season premiere, Monday's telecast saw an increase in total viewers (2.8 million vs. 2.5 million) and was even in 18-49.

"The Wall" defeated a pair of dramas -- "All Rise" and 'Lone Star 9-1-1" -- in both 18-49 and total viewers in the timeslot.

From 10-11 p.m., "The Weakest Link" drew a 0.5 in 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers.

"The Weakest Link" tied an original episode of "The Good Doctor" for #1 in 18-49 in the timeslot.