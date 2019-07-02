RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins Second Quarter Of 2019

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast in the A25-54 demo, marking its fourth consecutive quarterly win in the key news demo, according to Nielsen Media Research. The newscast is also #1 for both last week and season to date in A25-54.

Nightly News led the broadcast newscasts for its fourth straight quarter win with an average of 1.565 million viewers, topping CBS by +521,000 and ABC by +2,000.

Additionally, Nightly News won the week of June 24 in the key news demo with an average of 1.441 million viewers, beating CBS by +544,000 and ABC by +11,000. Lester Holt was in Miami last week as one of the moderators of the first Democratic presidential debate, which was watched by more than 18 million viewers on television and set a record as the most-watched Democratic debate ever.

Season to date, Nightly News continues to lead in both the key news demo and the younger A18-49 demo.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Nightly News ranked #1 among A25-54 for the 4th consecutive quarter

Among A25-54, the newscast ranked #1 averaging 1.565 million viewers, +2,000 (+0.1%) ahead of ABC and +521,000 (+50%) more than CBS

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.30 1.565 0.81 1.046 7.330 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.87 1.044 0.58 0.749 5.452 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.30 1.563 0.82 1.056 8.123

Week of 6/24/19 Highlights:

Nightly News ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers

The newscast averaged 1.441 million A25-54 viewers, ahead of ABC by +11,000 (+1%) and ahead of CBS by +544,000 (+61%)

Program P25-54

Rtg P25-54

Imps P18-49

Rtg P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.19 1.441 0.77 0.987 6.769 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.74 0.897 0.48 0.616 4.999 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.19 1.430 0.77 0.988 7.814

Season-to-Date Highlights:

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Among A25-54, Nightly leads ABC by +26,000 (+1%) and CBS by +579,000 (+48%)

The newscast is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 4thconsecutive season

Among A18-49 viewers, Nightly leads ABC by +26,000 (+2%) and CBS by +349,000 (+40%)

Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rd consecutive season

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the most-watched evening newscast in America among the key news demo, and reaches over 24 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, The Nightly newsletter and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day's top stories, going BEYOND THE HEADLINES to uncover how people's lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and was named the most-trusted television news personality in America, according toThe Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult 2018 survey. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer.





