RATINGS: NBC Celebrates Sixth Straight Weekly Win in Total Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Dec. 23-29 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, total viewers and every other key ratings category, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

It's NBC's sixth straight weekly win in total viewers and second in a row in 18-49.

NBC's 49ers-Seahawks "Sunday Night Football" ranked as the #1 primetime telecast of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers, while encores of "It's a Wonderful Life," "A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special" and the 2000 motion picture "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" tied for #8 (rankings exclude sports pre- and post-game shows).

Tying for #12 on that list were Wednesday's run of the 1966 animated "Grinch" special, Thursday's encore of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" and Thursday's rebroadcast of "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors."

The week concluded television's fourth quarter of 2019, with NBC ranking #1 for the quarter in total viewers with an average of 7.97 million persons. It's the first time NBC has won a fourth quarter in total viewers since 1999 and the NBC win ends CBS' 18-year winning streak in the fourth quarter, which dates back to 2000 when ABC won the quarter over NBC and CBS.

In "most current" averages through Dec. 29, NBC's schedule includes the quarter's #1 primetime program overall in 18-49 and total viewers, "Sunday Night Football"; #1 entertainment series in 18-49, "This Is Us"; and top 10 rankings among entertainment shows in 18-49 and total viewers for all three "Chicago" dramas.

NBC delivered the four most-watched Christmas specials of the season with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (6.9 million on Dec. 4) and the three telecasts of Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (6.8 million on Dec. 10, 6.0 million on Dec. 11 and 5.9 million on Dec. 12). In adults 18-49, the Dec. 10 "Giveaway's" tied CBS' "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as top-rated Christmas special this season.





