RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD is Most-Watched Sunday Show in Total Viewers

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show in total viewers this past Sunday, July 28, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Rick Scott, and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, and averaged 2.530 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by two percent (+40,000), marking the broadcast's 53rd straight win over ABC in total viewers.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in seven years and CBS in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined among total viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 850,000 total viewers and 182,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Note: CBS' Face the Nation, which rates for only 30 minutes of its hour-long program, chose to retitle this past Sunday.

For the month of July, 2.693 million total viewers tuned into MTP, four percent (+102,000) more than ABC, and 591,000 A25-54 demo viewers tuned in, topping ABC by four percent (+23,000). Just one percent of total viewers and A25-54 demo viewers separated MTP from CBS.

Note: CBS' Face the Nation chose to retitle two Sundays for the month of July.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories