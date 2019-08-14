RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD is Most-Watched Sunday Show Across the Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, August 11 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan and Sen. Kamala Harris, and averaged 2.832 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by six percent (+166,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by +10 percent (+253,000). This marks the broadcast's 54th straight win over ABC in total viewers. Compared to the prior rated telecast, MTP's total viewership was up +12 percent.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 723,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +19 percent (+118,000) more than ABC and +30 percent (+168,000) more than CBS. Compared to the prior rated telecast, MTP was up by +42 percent (+215,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in seven years and CBS in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 830,000 total viewers and 161,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories