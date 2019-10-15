RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins Sunday Across the Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, Oct. 13 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show in total viewers and the key A25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with former Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and averaged 3.292 million total viewers. MTP topped both ABC's This Week and CBS' Face the Nation by double-digits; +23 percent (+610,000) and +12 percent (+341,000) respectively. Compared to the same Sunday last year, MTP was up +11 percent (+320,000) among total viewers while ABC was down -21 percent and CBS was down -17 percent.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers. 755,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +6 percent (+44,000) more than ABC and +37 percent (+202,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP remains the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP also continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.128 million total viewers and 241,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





