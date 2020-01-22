RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is The #1 Most-Watched Sunday Show Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won again this past Sunday, January 19 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. David Perdue, and averaged 3.323 million total viewers. MTP topped both ABC and CBS by double-digits: +21 percent (+576,000) more than ABC's This Week and +10 percent (+292,000) more than CBS' Face the Nation.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, again topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 752,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +23 percent (+140,000) more than ABC and +16 percent (+106,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 774,000 total viewers and 180,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





