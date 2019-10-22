RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is #1 Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, October 20 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Rep. Justin Amash and Mayor Pete Buttigieg and averaged 3.229 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +19 percent (+514,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by seven percent (+202,000).

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 781,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +39 percent (+218,000) more than ABC and +15 percent (+101,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.098 million total viewers and 278,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





