RATINGS: Launch of Hallmark Channel's 'Summer Nights' Propels Network to #1 During Weekend Primetime

Hallmark Channel launched its annual "Summer Nights" franchise with a splash on Saturday, featuring the premiere of "Love and Sunshine", a new original movie. The film not only ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day, but it elevated the network to rank #1 across cable in household-rating during Weekend Primetime, and #2 during Primetime for the entire week[1]. The premiere averaged a 2.1 Household rating, 2 million Total Viewers, and 240,000 Women 25-54.

Key Nielsen Highlights (Live +SD)

Saturday, August 3 - "Love and Sunshine"

· Averaged a 2.1 Household rating, 2 million Total Viewers, and 240,000 Women 25-54

· Ranked as the highest-rated and most-watched program of the day and #2 most-watched of the week among Households, excluding news and sports

· Premiere propelled Hallmark CHANNEL to be the highest-rated and most-watched non-news cable network on Saturday among Households

· Boosted Hallmark CHANNEL to be the highest-rated and most-watched cable network during Weekend Primetime and #2 highest-rated[2] during Primetime for the entire week

· Reached over 2.8 million unduplicated Total Viewers

Source: Nielsen, July 29 - August 4, 2019

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 82 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark CHANNEL delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl" and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home & Family." Additionally, Hallmark CHANNEL is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed HALLMARK HALL OF FAME franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark CHANNEL also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier." To visit the network website, please visit www.hallmarkchannel.com Hallmark CHANNEL on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube





Related Articles View More TV Stories