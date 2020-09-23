RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Opens Season 33 With Largest Audience Since May

The week of Sept. 7, 2020 saw the show’s return to its New York studio.

During the week of Sept. 7, 2020, which saw the show's return to its New York studio, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" opened its 33rd season with its largest Total Viewer audience (2.657 million) since mid-May-since the week of 5/18/20. In addition, the season premiere week of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" delivered the show's top Household rating (1.9 rating) in six weeks and tied its highest in 14 weeks-since the weeks of 7/27/20 and 6/1/20, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over premiere week last season (w/o 9/2/19) in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.657 million vs. 2.607 million) and held even year to year in Households (1.9 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" premiered as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the week in Households (1.9 rating-tie), Total Viewers (2.657 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" held double-digit advantages over the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" in Households (+19% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+23% - 2.657 million vs. 2.167 million), Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating.).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Photo Credit: ABC Entertainment / David M. Russell

