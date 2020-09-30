RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is the Week's #1 Syndicated Talk Show

This marked the first time ever “Live” outdelivered a premiere week of “Dr. Phil” in Total Viewers.

During the week of Sept. 14, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped the premiere week of "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), by 6% in Total Viewers (2.682 million vs. 2.535 million) and by 29% among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating) to rank as the week's No. 1 Syndicated talk show. In fact, this marked the first time ever "Live" outdelivered a premiere week of "Dr. Phil" in Total Viewers.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 4th consecutive week in Total Viewers (+1% - 2.682 million vs. 2.657 million) to draw its largest audience in 4 months - since the week of 5/18/20. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over premiere week by 13% among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) to hit a 3-month high - since the week of 6/15/20. "Live" held even week to week in Households (1.9 rating) to match a 14-week high - since the week of 6/1/20.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" once again delivered double-digit advantages over the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" in Households (+19% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+24% - 2.682 million vs. 2.168 million), Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+40% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominated the debut week of "The Drew Barrymore Show" by triple digits across all key demos: Households (+171% - 1.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating), Total Viewers (+186% - 2.682 million vs. 939,000) and Women 25-54 (+200% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.3 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

