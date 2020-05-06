RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is the No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show in Households and Viewers for the 5th Straight Week

During the week of April 20, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show for the 5th week in a row in Households (2.2 rating) and Total Viewers (2.986 million), leading "Dr. Phil" (1.8 rating and 2.488 million) and "Ellen" by double digits (1.7 rating and 2.413 million) in both Nielsen measures. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" stood as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show for the 6th straight week among Women 25-54 (1.0 rating), beating "Dr. Phil" (0.7 rating) and "Ellen" (0.7 rating) by 43% each.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the highest-rated talk show in all of daytime for the 6th consecutive week among Women 25-54 (1.0 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built over the same week last year for the 6th week in a row in Total Viewers (+4% - 2.986 million vs. 2.872 million on w/o 4/22/19) and was even year to year in Households and Women 25-54. "Live" also held even week to week in Households.

On average for the 2019-2020 season to date, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Women 25-54 (0.9 rating), tying "Dr. Phil." In fact, "Live" ties "Dr. Phil" as the season's highest-rated Syndicated talk show for the first time ever.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 4/20/20, 4/13/20, 4/22/19 and 2019-2020 season=9/2/19-4/27/20, excludes breakouts.

Photo credit: "Live with Kelly and Ryan"





