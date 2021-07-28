Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Is Up Year to Year for the 5th Straight Week in Viewers

“Live with Kelly and Ryan” was the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 10th consecutive week.

Jul. 28, 2021  
During the week of July 12, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved year over year for the 5th week in a row in Total Viewers (+11% - 2.464 million vs. 2.226 million on w/o 7/13/20) and for the 2nd straight week in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" built for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+1% - 2.464 million vs. 2.432 million) and held even week to week in Households (1.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 10th consecutive week in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.464 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating). In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the week's No. 1 daytime-network or syndicated-talk show across all key Nielsen measures. In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" marked its 71st consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54-since the week of 3/9/20.

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.573 million vs. 2.367 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime-network or syndicated-talk show this season among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" doubles "Ellen" among Women 25-54 (+100% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.4 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+83% - 2.573 million vs. 1.403 million).


