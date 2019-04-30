RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows to 6-Week Highs in Households and Viewers

During its annual "New York Auto Show Week" (week of 4/15/19), "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 5% in Households (2.3 rating vs. 2.2 rating) to match its highest-rated week in 6 weeks and by 5% in Total Viewers (3.006 million vs. 2.870 million) to deliver its most-watched week in 6 weeks - since the week of 3/4/19. "Live" was the only top-tier Syndicated talk show to improve week over week in either Nielsen measure, as "Dr. Phil" declined by -4% in both Homes and Viewers, and "Ellen" held steady (flat/-1%, respectively).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the year-ago week by 5% in Households (2.3 rating vs. 2.2 rating on w/o 4/16/18), standing as the only top-tier syndie talker to post yearly growth as "Dr. Phil" (-13%) and "Ellen" (-14%) declined by double digits.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the week's No. 2 Syndicated talk show in Households, Total Viewers and Women 25-54 (1.0 rating), behind only "Dr. Phil."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" for the 16th consecutive week (and every single week of 2019) in both Households (+21% - 2.3 rating vs. 1.9 rating) and Viewers (+17% - 3.006 million vs. 2.575 million), for the 11th straight week among Women 25-54 (+25% - 1.0 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and for the 8th week in a row with Adults 25-54 (+33% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Photo credit: David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI





