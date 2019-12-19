RATINGS: LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE Draws ABC's Biggest Audience on Wednesday Before Christmas in 10 Years

"Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" (8:00-9:30 p.m. - 5.8 million and 1.1/6 in AD18-49):

Airing opposite the season finales of Fox's "The Masked Singer" and CBS' "Survivor" and impeachment coverage on cable news networks from 8:00-9:30 p.m., ABC's "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times'" grew from its first half-hour to its final half-hour by 3% in Total Viewers (5.9 million to 6.1 million) and 9% among Adults 18-49 (1.1/6 to 1.2/6). In fact, the final half-hour of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" tied the "Survivor" finale for No. 2 in the slot among Adults 18-49 (1.2/6), behind only "The Masked Singer" finale.

Airing the week before Christmas, "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" drew ABC's largest audience to the 90-minute time slot during the month of December in 3 years - since 12/14/16. In fact, the Sony-produced, star-studded restaging by Jimmy Kimmel of the two Norman Lear comedies scored ABC's biggest audience in the time period the Wednesday before Christmas in 10 years - since 12/23/09.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings, 12/18/19.





