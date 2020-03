RATINGS: GREY'S ANATOMY Tops Demo Race for ABC on Thursday

ABC (5.379 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) was the demo champ on Thursday with its drama mix of "Station 19" (6.089 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2), "Grey's Anatomy" (6.308 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "A Million Little Things" (3.741 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5).

CBS (5.623 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then edged the total viewer race with its lineup of "Young Sheldon" (8.468 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "The Unicorn" (5.568 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Mom" (5.794 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4), "Carol's Second Act" (4.678 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Tommy" (4.615 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

Next up was FOX (3.054 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with originals from "Last Man Standing" (3.533 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Outmatched" (2.062 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and "Deputy" (3.310 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.990 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for a repeat "Superstore" (2.062 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) alongside new episodes of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.863 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), "Will & Grace" (2.089 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and "Indebted" (1.400 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.264 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #15).

And finally, a new "Katy Keene" (0.515 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and a repeat "Legacies" (0.309 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) closed out the night on The CW (0.412 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Will & Grace

+20.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

+18.18% - Grey's Anatomy

0.00% - Station 19

0.00% - Mom (vs. 2/20/20)

0.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. 2/20/20)

0.00% - A Million Little Things

0.00% - Tommy

0.00% - Outmatched

0.00% - Katy Keene

-10.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. 2/20/20)

-14.29% - THE UNICORN (vs. 2/20/20)

-14.29% - Last Man Standing

-16.67% - Deputy

-25.00% - Indebted

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. Station 19)

+20.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. AP Bio)

0.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. For the People)

0.00% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham)

-16.67% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-16.67% - Outmatched (vs. Gotham)

-16.67% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-33.33% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-33.33% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Fam)

-41.67% - Mom

-44.44% - Tommy (vs. SWAT)

-57.14% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-57.14% - Indebted (vs. Will & Grace)

-64.71% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)

-75.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. Supernatural)





