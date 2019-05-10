RATINGS: CBS, BIG BANG THEORY Top Viewers, Demos on Thursday

CBS (7.775 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the top draw on Thursday thanks to the penultimate weeks of "The Big Bang Theory" (12.253 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) and "Young Sheldon" (10.349 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) followed by the season finale of "Mom" (8.188 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4) and new episodes from "Life in Pieces" (5.710 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6) and "SWAT" (5.076 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

ABC (4.563 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) then was the number two network with its trio of "Grey's Anatomy" (6.286 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "Station 19" (5.061 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5) and "For the People" (2.341 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14).

Next up was NBC (2.670 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) with its lineup of "Superstore" (2.997 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T6), another "Superstore" (2.523 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.867 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.6, #11), "Abby's" (1.425 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T14) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.602 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.435 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up the return of "Paradise Hotel" (1.452 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and a second hour of "Paradise Hotel" (1.419 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

And finally, fresh installments of "iZombie" (1.002 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) and "In the Dark" (0.837 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) on The CW (0.919 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - In the Dark

+20.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

+7.14% - Young Sheldon

+5.56% - The Big Bang Theory

0.00% - Mom

0.00% - Life in Pieces

0.00% - SWAT

0.00% - Abby's

0.00% - iZombie

-7.14% - Grey's Anatomy

-11.11% - Superstore

-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-20.00% - For the People

-25.00% - Station 19

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - Superstore - 8:00 (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

+40.00% - Superstore - 8:30 (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

0.00% - Station 19

-16.67% - Paradise Hotel - 9:00 (vs. Showtime at the Apollo)

-20.00% - For the People (vs. Quantico)

-22.22% - SWAT

-26.67% - Mom

-27.78% - Grey's Anatomy

-28.57% - Young Sheldon

-28.57% - Paradise Hotel - 8:00 (vs. Gotham)

-32.14% - The Big Bang Theory

-33.33% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (vs. Chicago Fire)

-36.36% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. Chicago Fire)

-38.46% - Life in Pieces (vs. Mom)

-50.00% - In the Dark (vs. Arrow)

-55.56% - Abby's (vs. Chicago Fire)

-66.67% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.5/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.7/3 in metered-market households and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





