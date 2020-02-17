RATINGS: AMERICAN IDOL Returns to Top for ABC

Here are the highlights of the 19 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (2/16/20):

ABC (6.151 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat on Sunday thanks to a new "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.613 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and the return of "American Idol" (8.046 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "The Rookie" (2.899 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

The silver went to FOX (1.699 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) with repeats of "The Simpsons" (2.128 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.463 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) followed by a new "The Simpsons" (1.965 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3), the debut of "Duncanville" (1.514 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) as well as originals from "Bob's Burgers" (1.508 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and "Family Guy" (1.615 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4).

Next up was CBS (6.169 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with fresh installments of "60 Minutes" (8.084 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "God Friended Me" (5.368 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.025 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4) and the relocated "NCIS: New Orleans" (5.199 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.010 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up encores of "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.378 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (1.651 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #17) alongside the formal debut of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" (2.019 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and the season opener to "Good Girls" (1.991 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

And finally, The CW (0.763 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with new episodes of "Batwoman" (0.859 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18) and "Supergirl" (0.668 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. 1/19/20)

+16.67% - THE SIMPSONS (vs. 1/5/20)

0.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. 12/8/19)

0.00% - Batwoman (vs. 1/26/20)

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. 1/26/20)

-14.29% - FAMILY GUY (vs. 1/5/20)

-25.00% - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (vs. 1/12/20)

-33.33% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. 1/7/20)

-40.00% - 60 MINUTES (vs. 1/19/20)

-44.44% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. 12/17/19)

-50.00% - GOD FRIENDED ME (vs. 1/12/20)

-92.86% - Bob's Burgers (vs. 1/12/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+200.00% - AMERICAN IDOL (vs. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Repeat))

+25.00% - NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (vs. Madam Secretary)

+20.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Repeat))

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-14.29% - FAMILY GUY (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

-14.29% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-22.22% - The Simpsons

-25.00% - 60 Minutes

-33.33% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-33.33% - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (vs. Elvis All-Star Tribute)

-33.33% - GOOD GIRLS (vs. Elvis All-Star Tribute)

-33.33% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-42.86% - God Friended Me

-44.44% - Duncanville (vs. Bob's Burgers)





Related Articles View More TV Stories