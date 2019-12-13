RATINGS: ABC's THE ROOKIE Matches Its Season High Among Adults 18-49 and Draws Its Biggest Audience Since Its Premiere

On its final original telecast of the year, ABC's "The Rookie" improved by 9% week to week among Adults 18-49 (1.2/6 vs. 1.1/5) to match its season high and grew for its 2nd straight telecast in Total Viewers (+7% - 7.2 million vs. 6.7 million) to attract its biggest audience since its season premiere-since 9/29/19.

For the 2nd week in a row, "The Rookie" emerged as Sunday's No. 1 entertainment program in L+3 with Adults 18-49 (1.2/6), topping all three NFL-boosted CBS dramas.

On its last original of the year, "The Rookie" posted its largest playback increases of the season in Total Viewers (+3.47 million viewers) and Adults 18-49 (+0.6 rating points-tie) from L+SD to L+3. ABC's "The Rookie" easily ranked as Sunday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in both Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 12/8/19.

Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.





