RATINGS: ABC Wins Monday Night in Viewers and Adults 18-49 With Its Most-Watched Monday Since November

ABC Monday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.2 million and 2.0/10 in AD18-49):

With "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," ABC ranked as Monday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (2.0/10), increasing its lead over runner-up NBC to 6-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (1.4/7) versus a 5-tenths advantage in L+SD. ABC stood as Monday's highest-rated broadcaster for the 7th straight week in Adults 18-49 and once again claimed the night's Top 2 series with "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," respectively. In addition, ABC inched past NBC to emerge as the night's most-watched network (8.2 million vs. 8.1 million) after 3 days of TV playback after trailing behind in L+SD. The Net grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+1% - 8.2 million vs. 8.1 million) to score its most-watched Monday since November - since 11/25/19.

ABC was Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49, growing by +0.5 rating points from L+SD to L+3 and topping the increases for NBC (+0.4 rating points), FOX (+0.3 rating points) and CBS (+0.2 rating points).

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 7.8 million and 2.3/11 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelor" built for its 3rd straight Monday telecast in Total Viewers (+4% - 7.8 million vs. 7.5 million) to deliver its largest audience so far this season and was up over the prior week by 5% among Adults 18-49 (2.3/11 vs. 2.2/11) to hit a 4-week high - since 1/20/20. "The Bachelor" solidified its rank as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (2.3/11), standing as the night's highest-rated series on each of its 7 telecasts this season. Dominating NBC's "AGT: The Champions" for the 7th week in a row among Adults 18-49, "The Bachelor" widened its winning advantage to 9-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (2.3/11 vs. 1.4/7) compared to a 6-tenths lead in L+SD.

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.9 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 2 series in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.6/9), moving up from No. 4 in L+SD and leapfrogging over "AGT: The Champions" (1.4/7) and Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.3/6) after standing behind both shows in L+SD. In addition, "The Good Doctor" outdelivered NBC's 10:00 p.m. drama by 23% among Adults 18-49 (1.3/7 for "Manifest"), tying its largest advantage yet. "The Good Doctor" held even week to week in Adults 18-49, matching its highest-rated telecast of the year.

ABC's "The Good Doctor" stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.69 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points - tied with "Manifest").

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/17/20.





