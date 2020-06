RATINGS: ABC Stays on Top with Originals on Sunday

ABC (4.242 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) remained on top on Sunday with its mix of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.207 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.499 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1), "Press Your Luck" (3.802 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and "Match Game" (3.461 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

CBS (3.396 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was a close second with a new "60 Minutes" (7.706 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) followed by the "BET Awards 2020" (1.960 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was NBC (1.923 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #3) with a new "Hollywood Game Night" (1.812 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) alongside encores of "The Titan Games" (1.286 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "America's Got Talent" (2.297 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.758 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.886 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14), "Duncanville" (0.511 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14), "The Simpsons" (0.835 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (0.631 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (0.750 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and "Family Guy" (0.936 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.424 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with repeats of "DC's Stargirl" (0.409 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.439 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - 60 Minutes

-12.50% - CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD (vs. 6/14/20)

-14.29% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. 6/14/20)

-16.67% - MATCH GAME (vs. 6/14/20)

-33.33% - Hollywood Game Night

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - 60 Minutes

-12.50% - Celebrity Family Feud

-14.29% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. The $100,000 Pyramid)

-20.00% - BET AWARDS 2020 (Vs. Various)

-28.57% - MATCH GAME (vs. To Tell the Truth)

-33.33% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (Repeat))

