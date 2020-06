RATINGS: ABC Rides Originals to Adults 18-49 Victory on Sunday

ABC (4.354 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #1) took home the demo honors on Sunday thanks to its all-original lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.516 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2), "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.743 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1), "Press Your Luck" (3.899 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) and "Match Game" (3.255 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

CBS (5.019 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was a close second with its mix of "60 Minutes" (7.636 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2), "60 Minutes Presents" (5.352 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Grease Sing-A-Long" (3.905 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Next up was NBC (1.997 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with the return of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.874 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) alongside encores of "The Titan Games" (1.445 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "America's Got Talent" (2.335 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.197 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (2.714 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Duncanville" (0.994 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "The Simpsons" (0.988 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (0.734 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16), "Bob's Burgers" (0.820 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Family Guy" (0.931 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, second runs of "DC's Stargirl" (0.398 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) and "Supergirl" (0.324 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T17) closed out the night on The CW (0.361 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

-10.00% - Celebrity Family Feud

-33.33% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-40.00% - Press Your Luck

-44.44% - Match Game

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos (Repeat))

-10.00% - Celebrity Family Feud

-33.33% - PRESS YOUR LUCK (vs. The $100,000 Pyramid)

-37.50% - MATCH GAME (vs. To Tell the Truth)

-57.14% - HOLLYWOOD GAME NIGHT (vs. Deal or No Deal: Looking for Luck in All the Right Cases)

