RATINGS: ABC News' NIGHTLINE Outdelivers in Key Adult Measures for 10th Straight Week

ABC News' "Nightline" averaged 1.075 million Total Viewers, 356,000 Adults 25-54 and 267,000 Adults 18-49 during the week of Feb. 24, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" defeated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (1.055 million, 356,000 and 237,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+20,000), Adults 25-54 (+79,000) and Adults 18-49 (+29,000), leading the CBS program in both key Adult demos for 10 th week in a row.



"Nightline" posted week to week gains (971,000 and 249,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+11%) and Adults 25-54 (+9%). "Nightline" cut its year-to-year margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-62% - 38,000 vs. 100,000) and Adults 18-49 (-48% - 31,000 vs. 60,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+30,000 - 382,000 vs. 352,000) and Adults 18-49 (+18,000 - 273,000 vs. 255,000), beating the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the 3 rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-32% - 63,000 vs. 93,000) and Adults 18-49 (-43% -44,000 vs. 77,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the conviction of Harvey Weinstein, a look at Democratic candidates' efforts to build up support in South Carolina before the state's primary, new clues in the desperate search for two missing Idaho children, the competitive world of freestyle soccer, how communities around the world prepare for the COVID-19 outbreak and an interview with former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.



ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.





