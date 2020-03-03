RATINGS: ABC Is Thursday's No. 1 Network With 5-Week Highs on the Night

ABC Thursday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.8 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

Featuring a two-hour crossover event between "Station 19" and "Grey's Anatomy" from 8:00-10:00 p.m. leading into "A Million Little Things" at 10:00 p.m., ABC ranked as Thursday's No. 1 network in Total Viewers (7.8 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.6/9).

ABC increased its advantage over the No. 2 network to 78% in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.6/9 vs. 0.9/5 for FOX and NBC tied) compared to a 50% lead in L+SD. In addition, ABC won Thursday among Adults 18-49 for the 6th week in a row - since 1/16/20.

ABC claimed the Top 3 highest-rated programs of the night in Adults 18-49 with "Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19" and "A Million Little Things," respectively.

The Net grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (7.80 million vs. 7.75 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.6/9 vs. 1.5/8) to hit 5-week highs on the night - since 1/23/20.

ABC stood as Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49, soaring by +0.7 rating points from L+SD to L+3 and more than doubling the playback gains for NBC (+0.4 rating points) and FOX (+0.3 rating points).

ABC's "Station 19" grew for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (+4% - 8.3 million vs. 8.0 million) and for the 2nd consecutive week with Adults 18-49 (+7% - 1.5/8 vs. 1.4/7) to score its best performance since its season premiere five weeks earlier - since 1/23/20. "Station 19" ranked as Thursday's No. 2 program in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49, behind only ABC's "Grey's Anatomy."

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" stood as Thursday's No. 1 program in Total Viewers (8.6 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.9/10), ranking as the night's top-rated program on all six of its telecasts this year. "Grey's Anatomy" was Thursday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback with Adults 18-49 (+0.8 rating points).

ABC's "A Million Little Things" ranked as the No. 1 program in Thursday's 10:00 p.m. hour for the 4th week running among Adults 18-49 (1.3/7-tie). The ABC drama emerged as the night's No. 3 program in the L+3 numbers with Adults 18-49 (tie), standing behind only "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" and moving up from No. 6 in L+SD. "AMLT" was Thursday's No. 2 gainer in TV playback in Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points-tie).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/27/20.





Related Articles View More TV Stories