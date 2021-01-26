RATINGS: ABC Is Monday's No. 1 Net in Adults 18-49 as THE BACHELOR Hits Season High to Win the Night

ABC Monday Primetime (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 6.4 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

With "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," ABC ranked as the No. 1 network on Monday in Adults 18-49 (1.6/9) in the Live+3 Day ratings, tying FOX (1.6/9), while leading by triple digits over CBS (+100% - 0.8/5) and NBC (+129% - 0.7/4).

ABC built for the 2nd consecutive week among Adults 18-49 (+14% - 1.6/9 vs. 1.4/8) to deliver its highest-rated Monday so far this season excluding sports programming.

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 6.1 million and 1.8/10 in AD18-49):

"The Bachelor" grew week to week by 13% with Adults 18-49 (1.8/10 vs. 1.6/8) to hit a new season high.

ABC's "The Bachelor" stood as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (1.8/10), winning the night for the 2nd time in 3 weeks.

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 7.2 million and 1.2/8 in AD18-49):

"The Good Doctor" improved over the prior week by 9% with Adults 18-49 (1.2/8 vs. 1.1/6) to match its highest-rated telecast since its November season premiere - since 11/2/20.

The ABC drama won the Monday 10 o'clock hour among Adults 18-49 (1.2/8), dominating CBS' "Bull" by 50% (0.8/5) and NBC's "Weakest Link" by 100% (0.6/4). In fact, "The Good Doctor" widened its lead over the CBS drama to 50% in Live+3 versus a 20% advantage in Live+Same Day.

