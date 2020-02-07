RATINGS: ABC Dramas Top Demos & CBS Comedies Lead Total Viewers on Thursday

ABC (5.036 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was still the demo champ on Thursday with its trio of "Station 19" (5.874 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "Grey's Anatomy" (5.470 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and "A Million Little Things" (3.764 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

CBS (5.971 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) likewise remained the most-watched network with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (9.002 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2), "The Unicorn" (6.146 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Mom" (6.302 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.802 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and the debut of "Tommy" (4.787 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T15).

Next up was FOX (3.402 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with fresh installments from "Last Man Standing" (4.025 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), "Outmatched" (2.649 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Deputy" (3.468 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.601 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) served up the return of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2.669 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), a second "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2.011 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12), a new "Will & Grace" (2.331 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12), the premiere of "Indebted" (2.108 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T15) and an original "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.243 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, the launch of "Katy Keene" (0.661 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) and a new "Legacies" (0.615 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) rounded out the night on The CW (0.638 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - The Unicorn

+16.67% - A Million Little Things

+14.29% - Last Man Standing

0.00% - Grey's Anatomy

0.00% - Young Sheldon

0.00% - Mom

0.00% - Deputy

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

0.00% - Outmatched

0.00% - Will & Grace (vs. 1/23/20)

-10.00% - Station 19

-16.67% - Carol's Second Act

-33.33% - Legacies

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham (Repeat))

+50.00% - Deputy (vs. THE ORVILLE (Repeat))

+50.00% - Outmatched (vs. Gotham (Repeat))

+16.67% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. How to Get Away with Murder)

+10.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. A Million Little Things)

-25.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-30.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE - 8:00 (vs. The Titan Games)

-36.36% - Mom (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-40.00% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-44.44% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-50.00% - Legacies

-50.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE - 8:30 (vs. The Titan Games)

-50.00% - Tommy (vs. SWAT)

-50.00% - Indebted (vs. Will & Grace)

-54.55% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Celebrity Big Brother)

-60.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. Supernatural)

-61.54% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-65.00% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





